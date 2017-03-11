Courtesy of Nick, REX/Shutterstock

When you are a celeb attending the Kids’ Choice Awards there is only one thing you truly have to be prepared for — the definite possibility you WILL get slimed! Check out all the best pics of the stars who were covered in green goo at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards!

It is a time honored tradition for actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities who come to the Kids’ Choice Awards to get totally attacked with slime, a green substance that has been a staple of Nickelodeon programming since the channel first came on the air. The nostalgia factor alone is what makes seeing our fave stars get coated in slime each year such a treat, and the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards were no exception.

We were so psyched to see all our fave celebs arriving at the 30th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, as we knew some of them would be coated in slime in just a few hours! And sure enough, everyone from singer Demi Lovato, 24, to the host of the award show, WWE star John Cena, 39, were the victims of the epic messy attack. Check out pics of the celebs who got slimed in the gallery above!

The award show seemed to be quite selective in their sliming decisions this year and only doled out the honor to those who truly deserved it, like Demi and John, but also actors Chris Pratt, 37, who was handling special effects from the show’s control room, and Kevin Hart, 37, who won the Favorite Villain award!

