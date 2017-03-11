Camila Cabello Stuns In Sexy Sheer Shirt & White Pants At Kids’ Choice Awards

Courtesy of Twitter

Camila Cabello looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th and we love her look! This is a huge night for her considering it’s her first award show performance as a solo artist. How amazing did she look?!

Camila Cabello, 20, looked absolutely amazing at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 in LA, and we’re obsessed with her entire look from head-to-toe. This is such a big night for Camila because it’s her first awards show performance as a solo artist and she’s up for awards.

Camila looked so fabulous in her outfit and we love everything about it. All eyes were on her tonight, especially because her old bandmates, Fifth Harmony, were in attendance, plus it’s her first award show performance as a solo artist. She’s set to perform “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly and it’s going to be amazing, of course!

Ever since Camila was in Fifth Harmony we have always loved her style, but now that she’s officially a solo artist, it feels like her style has transformed with her and it’s so mature and classy — she has been nailing of her red carpet looks lately. Instead of wearing something expected, Camila opted to wear a sexy sheer white lace bodysuit which she tucked into high-waisted pearl satin wide-leg pants.

Not only did Camila’s sheer top show off a ton of skin, it also flaunted ample cleavage. We have to talk about her accessories, though, because they were amazing. She tied a white rope choker around her neck and paired her sexy lace camisole with Chanel suspenders — she looked so cool!

What did you guys think of Camila’s outfit at the Kids’ Choice Awards? Did you love it as much as we did?

