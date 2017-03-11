Camila Cabello Rocks Messy Mini Buns Hairstyle Onstage At The KCAs

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello may have skipped the orange carpet at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11, but the ‘Bad Things’ singer totally stunned onstage with messy mini buns and a rose lip. Read all about her gorgeous beauty look, here!

As always, Camila Cabello, 20, turned heads — this time, all on her own. Making us wait until her onstage performance to get a look at her hair and makeup, Camila took one of the biggest beauty risks of the night by wearing her hair styled in messy mini buns with face-framing pieces left loose. For her makeup, Camila kept it classic, with a pinky-nude lip and smokey eyes that included black liner on her top and lower lash lines.

Dressed to impress, the former Fifth Harmony singer arrived at the Kids’ Choice Awards with guns blazing. Not did Camila perform her hit single “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, but her ex-bandmates, who are nominated for two awards — Favorite Song for “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Favorite Music Group — were also in attendance. Their potential run-in could make for an extremely awkward situation, since the Cuban-born hottie left the girl group on not-so-good terms.

But hey, never let them see you sweat! The brunette bombshell always looks so poised and confident at red carpet events. Just a few weeks ago, Camila sizzled at the 2017 Grammys in natural makeup and mermaid waves in her long, brown hair. With just a little bit of bronzer on her cheeks and light pink lipstick on her pout, Camila looked like a literal goddess in her grey, floor-length gown. The elegant dress had blue and purple accents with a choker-like collar. No matter where she goes, the beauty is always a TEN!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Camila’s beauty look at the KCAs? Love or loathe?

