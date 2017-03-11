Beyonce’s Freaking Out About How Much Weight She’s Gaining While Pregnant

Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce, though a literal goddess, is freaked out about the weight she’s putting on while carrying twins, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She’s got her fears just like any other mom, but she’s not letting it get to her; she’s got a game plan!

“Beyonce is freaked out by how much weight she may gain during the pregnancy. She’s been told to expect to gain anywhere in the region of 60 pounds, and that’s just mind boggling to her,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bey’s first concern, of course, is a healthy pregnancy, but she really doesn’t want to add a ton of extra weight during the process.”

Understandable! The Lemonade genius, 35, is on her second pregnancy, so she knows the whole deal — but this is twins; everything is doubled! As outsiders looking in, we see a glowing, easygoing pregnant beauty who is taking everything in stride — just look at her maternity photoshoot!

But the reality for her, like most mom-to-be’s, is that pregnancy is hard. Even if the rest of the world worships you, you might feel like garbage! So, Bey’s got a solid plan in place to feel her best and keep her twins healthy throughout the next few months:

“She’s working out regularly and eating super healthy, so she’s hoping it will be easy for her to quickly shed the weight she does put on,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. They added that husband Jay Z is onboard with Bey’s workout and diet plans, but wants her to know something very important: “he loves Bey no matter what she looks like, and he’s just reassuring her she looks like a goddess at all times,” said the source. “Jay’s just telling her to chill and not sweat it.”

