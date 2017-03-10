Will Smith Takes Terrifying Leap Off Victoria Falls Bridge — Scary Video

Daredevil! Will Smith showed off how completely fearless he is by bungee jumping 300 feet off of the Victoria Falls Bridge. We’ve got the video of his terrifying leap, right here.

Most people go to Africa to take a safari, but in Will Smith‘s case, he headed to Zimbabwe to jump off a bridge! The 48-year-old adrenaline junkie must have tons of courage from years of doing movie stunts, because he took a 300 foot bungee plunge high above scenic Victoria Falls. He made sure to capture the memory of a lifetime on either his smartphone or a Go-Pro as he has a recording device in his right hand as he steadies himself on a platform high above the Zambeszi River. He looks a little nervous as he slowly inches closer to the edge, as onlookers give him a loud round of cheers.

“Five, four, three, two, one, BUNGEE” the operators yell and off Will goes, letting out great big whoops of joy as he’s falling. “This is going to be a cool shot, this is going to be a real cool shot,” he says as he is swinging around in the dizzying video where you can see the bridge high above him. “This is crazy, bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I’ve been wanting to do this for like almost 20 years,” the Bright star adds in breathless excitement.

Eventually he comes to a stand still and he’s just hanging there in mid-air. “I’ve got high blood pressure, though, so they need to come get me from hanging upside down,” he jokes as one of the operators can be seen rappelling off of the bridge to come help him. “Wassup baby, you coming to get me?” he laughs before declaring “This is living!” Oh yes it is! It’s great to see the star has ticked off one of the items on his bucket list and took us all on the ride with him.

