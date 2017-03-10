‘L&HH’ Kirk Frost Vs Jasmine Washington: Why She Hasn’t Served Child Custody Papers

Courtesy of Instagram

The battle between Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington is about to turn into an full-fledged WAR! The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star’s alleged baby mama hasn’t served him child custody papers yet, and we’ve learned the EXCLUSIVE reason why!

Before serving Kirk Frost, 47, with child custody papers, Jasmine Washington, 27, needs to get her hands on the most important thing of all…PROOF! “She hasn’t served him yet, but it will happen,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s just a matter of getting that DNA sample and he’s been slick to avoid it. He will get served, he will.” Jasmine, believed to be the baby mama of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, first needs paternity proof when it comes to her 6-month old baby, Kannon Mekhi Washington.

But hey, don’t take our word for it! Would it help if an expert spoke on the situation? “Before Jasmine can file a petition for child support, she first needs to have Kirk take a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father,” Family Attorney, Lauren Feingold told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. At the present time, the mother-of-one is making a lot of nasty accusations against the reality star, who is already neck deep in his very own cheating scandal with wifey Rasheeda, who has surprisingly been really supportive of Kirk during this difficult time.

In fact, Rasheeda is sticking up for her man because she doesn’t believe Jasmine has concrete proof. While some fans may believe that she’s in complete denial, others think Jasmine is making all this baby drama up! “Kirk is still trying to duck out and deny that it’s his baby and the crazy thing is Rasheeda’s sticking up for him,” another insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us. “So many people are telling her to get a divorce, that she needs to leave his cheating ass.” Their marriage sounds like a ticking time bomb!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Jasmine will serve Kirk with the child custody papers? Comment below!

