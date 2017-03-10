Richard Simmons’ Home Invaded By Concerned Police Amidst Hostage Reports: Is He OK?

SplashNews

This is crazy! The LAPD had to check in on Richard Simmons after allegations surfaced the workout star was being held hostage by his housekeeper. Now see what the police are saying about Richard!

This is bizarre! Fitness guru Richard Simmons has been out of the public eye for over two years and people had begun to wonder about the 68 year-old’s safety. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly conducted a welfare check at Richard’s Hollywood Hills home two weeks ago, according to TMZ. The source said the LAPD claimed he was “perfectly fine.” Allegations that the workout icon was being held hostage by his housekeeper Teresa Reveles arose from the popular podcast “Missing Richard Simmons.”

Richard was of “sound mind and perfectly fine,” according to the TMZ even though he hasn’t been seen in over two and a half years. He closed his fitness studio in Oct. 2016 after 42 years in business, which shocked many. Dan Taberski hosts the podcast “Missing Richard Simmons,” which had begun investigating his supposed disappearance from the public eye. He tried to get in touch with Richard’s brother Lenny only to have door slammed in his face, but Dan did manage to get Lenny on the phone. “He’s [Richard] not angry with anybody. I don’t understand it,” Lenny said about all the speculation surrounding Richard’s well-being. A friend of Richard’s apparently raised concerns about Richard’s housekeeper on the podcast’s episode last week.

“Teresa has been working with him for 27 years,” Richard’s rep Tom Etsey said in a statement on Tuesday, Mar. 7. “So, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean…Teresa is a housekeeper, she’s the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard. So that is a complete load of crap.” Hopefully everything is okay with Richard and he is just looking to get some privacy.

