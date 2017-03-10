Kids’ Choice Awards 2017: When, Where & How To Watch The Epic Nickelodeon Show

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Excited to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards on Mar. 11 but have no idea where to start? Listen up! With Nickelodeon’s messiest and slimiest event on the horizon, we’ve gathered all the need-to-know info on how, where, and when to tune in! Check it out!

WHO’S READY TO GET SLIMED? As much as we love the idea of being covered from head to toe in icky green goo, the thought of watching the Kids’ Choice Awards from the sofa sounds much better — and cleaner! Here’s everything you need to know about the event airing tomorrow. The red carpet begins at 6PM ET on Mar. 11, with the actual ceremony kicking off at 8PM ET. You can either watch on your TV on the Nickelodeon channel, or check out their website’s official live stream. Note — you’ll need to sign in with your cable information first.

So, what can we expect from this year’s show? Well, besides the EPIC slide tunnel bringing celebrities out on stage using a conveyor belt (yes, it’s a real thing), we’re looking forward to Camila Cabello‘s live performance. The Cuban-born hottie, who will sing “Bad Things” with MGK, wants to have fans thinking, “Fifth Harmony who?” “She has been rehearsing and rehearsing and rehearsing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Camila plans to make everyone forget about her ever being in Fifth Harmony after the performance.”

Another reason to tune is to watch all your favorite Hollywood and Nickelodeon stars, who may or may not get slimed on stage! Superheroes like Henry Cavill, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, and Ben Affleck are all nominated for Favorite Movie Actor or Actress. As for the music, Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Pentatonix, and Twenty One Pilots are up for Favorite Music Group. Last but not least, wrestling legend John Cena is hosting, so you know he’s going to deliver a massive punch! GET EXCITED!

