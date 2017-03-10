Colombia Vs. United States Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic Online

AP Images

Play ball! Team USA will host Colombia in Miami for the first round robin game in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic on Mar. 10th at 6pm EST. Catch every hit, live from Marlins Park in Florida online.

Grab some peanuts and cracker jacks! International baseball is back as the 2017 World Baseball Classic gets underway with opening round games in Miami, Florida between home team United States and the visiting squad from Colombia. Both of these teams are stacked with talent and this Pool C game really could go either way. However, with the help of the home field advantage, give the edge to the sluggers on the American team.

Let’s take a look at how these two teams matchup. The outfield for Team USA includes younger and older sluggers Giancarlo Stanton, 27, Adam Jones, 31, Kyri Washington, 22, and Tanner English, 22. All of those guys can chase down long balls and do damage with the bat too. Buster Posey, 29 will be calling the game behind the plate, catching for USA, who are expected to go deep in the tournament.

The players on the Colombia team are equally capable of taking their team deep into the tournament. Like the American team, Colombia is full of players from the MLB who may or may not be actual Colombians. Guys like Jim Miller, 34 Greg Nappo, 28, and Oscar Mercado, 22, are from all over the place and will all be doing time on the field for the Colombian team. If they get hot early in the tournament, they could easily be the team to beat.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in his epic opening round of play in the World Baseball Classic? Do you think the home team is a lock in this one or will the visiting Colombians earn the upset? Let us know who you got in this game!

