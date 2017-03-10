Virtual Oral Sex Is Now A Real Thing — If You’re Willing To Lick Your Phone

REX/Shutterstock

Hey ladies, the app we’ve all been waiting for is finally here… sort of. The fabulous people at CamSoda have invented an app to help us all achieve the ‘O-Cast’ — which is basically virtual oral sex, or as the inventors have branded it, ‘the iTunes of oral sex for women.’ Read on for details!

A web platform claims to have invented a way for us lucky ladies to get our O on — online. Forget sexting, webcamming, Snapchatting, Tindering, or good old fashioned hooking up in the flesh — now you can get your rocks off without any of the inconvenience of having to interact with an actual real, live, breathing person. As long as you’re happy to lick your phone. Ewwww! Like really, seriously, Ewwwww!!! (For a little perspective here, a report found that the average cell phone has 18 times more bacteria than a toilet handle.) Yep, really.

According to Mashable, the pervy peeps at CamSoda are trying to help us all achieve the “O-Cast” by developing a new app that allows women to “record your own unique brand of oral stimulation, which you can then upload into their store.” And, they’ve also come up with a name for their new invention, “the iTunes of oral sex for women.” And, if you do take the step into the virtual oral sex unknown, you’ll be in the company of pros, as your effort will join a catalogue of other O recordings, from webcam models and porn stars.

Oh, in addition to licking your bacteria-laden phone screen, you’ll also have to splash some cash before you achieve your virtual Nirvana — as you’ll need to buy a Lovense “Lush” Bluetooth egg vibrator , which will set you back around $100. When you have that in place, you can then download the oral experience of your choice, and then, well, you get the idea. Each recording will cost you 99 cents to download, but, in honor of Women’s History Month, the good folks at WebSoda are offering all downloads for free through till the end of March.

HollywoodLifers, will you be licking your phone and joining the O-cast? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

