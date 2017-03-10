Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Custody Battle: Why Tyga’s Taking His Ex’s Side In Bitter Feud

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s impending custody battle over Dream Kardashian is about to get that much more dramatic! HollywoodLife.com hears that Chyna’s ex, Tyga, is ready to be involved…and he is completely on HER side. Here’s the surprising reason why!

“Tyga, 27, is about to get caught in the middle of Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna‘s custody battle,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “And surprisingly, he’s standing with Chyna!” Wow, who would’ve guessed?

It turns out that Tyga realizes his son King Cairo, 4, is the priority. “Chyna is an amazing mother whose been nothing but perfect to King and would give her life to save his,” the insider explains, adding that Chyna, 28, is actually someone that Tyga admires when it comes to motherhood: “She makes crazy sacrifices to take care of him and Tyga will always respect that — and her — because she’s the mother of his child.” As well he should!

Oh, and here’s the most shocking part: Tyga might even be willing to stand up to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, and the rest of her family if they dare try to damage Chyna’s reputation as a mom. “There’s no way he’s going to let Rob or any of the Kardashians attempt to run her low in public and suggest she’s a horrible mother,” the insider declares. “Tyga and Chyna have definitely had their share of issues, but to him, she’s a perfect mother.” Wow, Tyga!

As we knew, Chyna and Rob are gearing up for the battle of a lifetime, and though Rob will fight tooth and nail for custody of 4-month-old Dream, insiders say that Chyna only wants him to have visitation. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this custody battle?