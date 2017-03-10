T.I. & Tiny: She’s Desperately Hoping Show Cancellation Will Get Marriage ‘Back On Track’

REX/Shutterstock

When one door closes, another opens? Tiny ‘Tameka’ Harris and T.I.’s reality show is officially coming to an end, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s desperately hoping the show cancellation will help get their troubled marriage ‘back on track.’

T.I., 36, and Tiny’s, 41, reality show will premiere its sixth and final season on April 17, marking the end of an era. Even though it will be a major transition for both of them, she’s hoping it will be for the best. “Tiny is looking forward to a break from doing the show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s been amazing and a blessing don’t get me wrong, but it’s also a grind. She’s hoping a break from the show will help them get their marriage back on track and solid again.” The shocking development came amid the pair’s recent divorce drama.

Our source added, “She’s relieved in some ways and thinks it may be what they need to save the marriage.” Tiny filed for divorce from her husband of six years in Dec., and the final season of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle will showcase their newfound dynamic. “VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series,” the network said in a statement to People. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated season.”

Their divorce hearing was reportedly dropped last week, so fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a reconciliation in the near future. The former power couple, who married in 2010, share three children together and they also have three children from other relationships.

T.I. and Tiny reunited on Valentine’s Day, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that he’s convinced he’ll get girl back! “He’s telling Tiny he wants to be her rock again, just like old times,” our source shared. “He’s reassured her that he’s going to take care of her and love her.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the show cancellation will help their marriage? Let us know!

