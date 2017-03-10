The Weeknd Shading Selena Gomez In Cryptic Message? ‘I Don’t Really Care If You Cry’

FameFlyNet, REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez started off strong in their new relationship, but now she’s in Los Angeles and he’s crushing the stage in Glasgow. After a suspicious new message from Abel saying he doesn’t ‘care if you cry,’ could there be trouble in paradise? See for yourself.

Hmm, this is concerning. Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, seemed to be doing fine during their period of alleged long-distance dating while he’s touring in Europe and she’s back here in America. She’s hung out with him in Italy and Paris, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that she plans to hit up his Toronto tour stop too, but maybe things aren’t as easy on her as they seem.

On March 10, The Weeknd shared a pic from his explosive Glasgow tour stop with the caption “I don’t really care if you cry.” Ouch! Could he be talking about Selly in the cryptic post? Here are some theories.

i don't really care if you cry 📶 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

In early March, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Selena and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them.” On top of that, Selena had a really hard time saying goodbye after their Paris rendezvous. “She missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home.” Aw! Maybe The Weeknd isn’t as stressed by the distance and doesn’t really care if it bothers her. But that would be a really mean way to approach the situation!

However, we hope that isn’t true. The phrase is actually a lyric that comes from a Lil Uzi Vert song called “XO Tour Llif3.” The rapper has been opening for The Weeknd on his tour, so it could just be a simple shout out to his friend, and nothing to worry about. Plus, Selena was looking happy with her family just days earlier. fingers crossed everything is okay and they aren’t fighting!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that The Weeknd was shading Selena? Let us know!

