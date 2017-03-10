Teen Wolf Final Episode

It’s the beginning of the end for ‘Teen Wolf.’ MTV just released a look at the cast’s 100th episode wrap party — which happened to also be the series finale!

The photo from the Teen Wolf set featured an epic 100th episode cake designed by Helena Wirth Cakes of Los Angeles; included the following cast: Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, JR Bourne (floating head), Khylin Rhambo, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Susan Walters, Linden Ashby, Gideon Emery, Ian Bohen, Sibongile Mlambo, Froy Gutierrez, and Andrew Matarrazo.

One name missing: Dylan O’Brien. Of course after what felt like a series finale, the 6A finale finally gave us what we wanted when it came to Stiles and Lydia. But that could have been the last we see of him, executive producer Jeff Davis teased.

“It picks up several months later after Scott and the others have graduated and about to head off into their lives,” Jeff told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what to expect from 6B. “And, of course, something happens to interrupt that where they realize that they may have to stay in Beacon Hills just a little bit longer before they can finally say goodbye. It happens to be incredibly challenging or their most challenging adversaries ever?”

While he didn’t confirm if we’d see Dylan again, he did say that the second half of season six would take place over only a few weeks, and it will include the return of some characters. He also called it the “story of outsiders.”

“One thing I can tell you about 6B is that it’s sort of like an extended goodbye. It will definitely feel like the last season,” he said. “That was very kind of MTV to let us know early on so that we could make it feel like a last season and also bring back a few people that we haven’t seen in a long time.”

