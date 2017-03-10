Image Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks lovers get ready for spring! The coffeeshop debuted its’ spring themed cups, but do they really compare to the classic holiday ones? Vote in our poll to tell us what you think!

It may be snowing in parts of the U.S. today, but Starbucks is getting a head start on the spring season with some peppy new cups. The coffee giant revealed three pastel colored cups in honor of the warmer weather coming our way. “After the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The flashy new arrivals are expected Mar. 16, just four days before the first official day of spring this year on Mar. 20. “Each tall, grande and venti size gets its own cheerful color with white dots and hand-drawn designs including a sun and umbrella,” the store revealed. This is hardly Starbucks first run of seasonally themed cups. Their first seasonally inspired cups arrived over 20 years ago making the colorful cups a bit of a tradition.

Whenever Starbucks has stepped away from its’ traditional red cup though, people have had rather intense and diverse reactions. Remember when the green holiday cup came out in Nov. 2016? The coffee chain did balance that out with some red cups that had different designs on them so the backlash wasn’t too severe. LOL! We want to know what you think of the pastel spring time collection? Are you totally excited and can’t wait to get your Starbucks spring Instagram on? Or are you so not feeling the new additions? Maybe just want coffee and could care less about what kind of container it comes in? However you feel, tell us in our poll to the side!

