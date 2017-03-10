The ‘Slush’ Facial: 5 Things To Know About The Secret To Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Skin 

Courtesy of Instagram

Do you ever wonder how Kylie Jenner always has the most flawless skin? Well you’re going to freak out because we know the secret — the “slush” facial — and we have everything you need to know about how Kylie gets her perfect skin!

Everyone knows that Kylie Jenner, 19, has the most perfect skin — it’s flawless and somehow always glowing. So what is her secret, because it’s not airbrushed. The secret is something called a “slush” facial and you are going to freak out because the “slush” is a mix of two terrifying ingredients — acetone and dry ice. Don’t be scared, though, let us explain.

On a recent episode of Revenge Body, Khloe Kardashian’s new reality show, the Kardashian/Jenner loved dermatologist Christie Kidd gave one of the client’s a “slush” facial using dry ice covered in liquid nitrogen, which literally sounds like the scariest thing we have ever heard. That’s when this facial started to go viral, even though it was variation of the true “slush” which is a mix of acetone and dry ice — we don’t know what’s worse.

Even though all of these ingredients sound absolutely insane and the thought of putting these chemicals on your face is horrifying, the proof is in the pudding. Kylie and big sis, Kendall, 21, swear by it and their skin proves that it truly works. So, what exactly is this facial and what does it entail?

Holly Buchko, a nurse practitioner at Coast Dermatology, told Marie Claire, “Our acne slush treatment begins with a cool exfoliation of the surface of the skin with dry ice wrapped in gauze and dipped in acetone. This serves to clean the surface of the skin, remove excess oils, and remove makeup. It also decreases skin bacteria and can help calm the inflammation associated with acne.”

Coast Dermatology also told Marie Claire, that slushes combined with glycolic acid “can be a beneficial treatment for any patient, not just those who are prone to acne,” and Holly said, “It is typically used in the treatment of acne, but it can also improve melasma, sun spots, as well as overall skin quality and texture.” Wow — we are very intrigued.

What do you guys think of the “slush” facial — do you think you would ever try it?

