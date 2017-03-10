Selena Gomez Sings Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track ‘No Frauds’ In Video: Dissing Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez is so good at singing Nicki Minaj’s diss tracks, that she deserves a cameo on one! Sel belted out Nicki’s ‘No Frauds’ in a new, epic video and it was the particular verse she chose to rap that got fans in a tizzy! Did she just throw some subtle shade at Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, 24, just gave Nicki Minaj, 34, a serious run for her money. Sel rapped Nicki’s diss track to Remy Ma, 36, titled, “No Frauds”, on March 10, and the video is epic. Although Sel only jammed out to the track for 11 seconds, it was a pretty telling 11 seconds! Some fans pointed out that it sounded like she was dissing her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, with the specific lyrics she chose to record. “I don’t need no frauds. I don’t need no drama when you call. I don’t need no lies,” were the lyrics Sel rapped in the video. Hmm…

So, was it shade at the Biebs? While the lyrics happen to sound scathing, it’s obviously unclear who Sel was aiming them at, if she was even singing the track for a cryptic reason. The timing is interesting though, since the Biebs actually just commented on his rumored ex, Sofia Richie‘s photo on Instagram. On March 9, Justin decided to mosey on over to Sofia’s Insta page, where he planted a comment on one of her latest sexy photos that read, “ur so pretty”. Ugh, our emotions right now.

Sometimes celebs just want to comment on their old flames photos [eh, not really] … and sometimes, celebs just want to jam out to a new hit for no reason [more likely]. So, that’s probably what Sel was doing when she recorded the playful snap. We mean, come on, the internet has been going wild over Nicki’s new diss track ever since she dropped it on March 9.

Nicki’s track was a direct response to Remy Ma, who’s been shading her over the past few weeks. Nicki teamed up with her Young Money label mates Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30, for the track that fans are saying will be “the end of Remy.” So, we can understand why some fans may have jumped to conclusions when they saw Sel spitting it in a new video.

But, she’s most likely too occupied with her new man, The Weeknd, 27, to even think about shading her ex. The two have been going strong ever since they were first spotted kissing in Santa Monica, CA on Jan 10 after a romantic dinner date. Sel’s been visiting her man on his Legend of the Fall tour, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sel has never been happier. “It just clicks between them, and everything is perfect,” our source said. “Abel is her best friend.” SO cute!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Justin will ever get back together in the future?