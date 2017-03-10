Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: He Misses Their ‘Amazing’ Sex Life: Can He Get Her Back?

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so sad! Rob Kardashian is reportedly still missing Blac Chyna after their split and cannot believe their amazing life together is over. We’ve got all the heartbreaking details here!

This is tragic! Rob Kardashian, 29, reportedly cannot get over Blac Chyna, 28, and is missing pretty much everything about her. “Rob misses Blac’s cooking, her sense of humor and the amazing fun they had in the bedroom,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Apparently the hot part of the couple’s relationship was even in trouble before their split. “Since things have been rocky between them the last several months, all that has been gone,” the insider said.

What’s in equal parts sweet and sad is the fact that Rob allegedly missing being a family with Blac and their baby daughter Dream terribly. “Rob is hoping Blac will come around to letting him back home full time because he misses being with her and his daughter,” the source told us. It definitely cannot be easy on Rob to learn that Blac allegedly was seen ““cozied up” to Kellon Deryck on Mar. 8. Even though it’s nothing but pure speculation about Blac and Kellon for now, it hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from overflowing with more reports about potential suitors for Blac including the rapper Future.

Unfortunately Rob better not get his hopes up over getting back together with Blac, who allegedly wants full custody of Dream, according to PEOPLE. “I expect things to get ugly,” a source told the mag, “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.” It doesn’t seem like the rest of the Kardashian clan is all too pleased with the news. “They’ve all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy,” the source said, “but at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna will ever take Rob back? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.