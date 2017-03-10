Rob Kardashian Utterly Heartbroken Living On His Own Without Blac Chyna & Baby Dream

REX/Shutterstock

Poor, poor Rob Kardashian! The youngest Kardashian sibling is struggling to adjust to the single life now his baby momma and fiancee, Black Chyna, has moved out of the couple’s home along with their baby, Dream. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE rundown.

Rob Kardashian is missing his baby momma, Blac Chyna, and their utterly adorable daughter, Dream Kardashian. He’s missing them so much in fact that he’s “utterly heartbroken” to be living on his own once again. “It is incredibly difficult for Rob to not live with his baby Dream and Blac, he’s utterly heartbroken,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves them both more than anything and while he does spend time at Blac’s home, he lives primarily at his own home in Calabasas.”

It seems that the old adage, “you don’t know what you got till it’s gone” is bang on the money when it comes to 29-year-old Rob’s failed relationship with Blac Chyna. The more time that the couple spends apart, the more he misses his now ex-fiancee — and, he misses pretty much everything about her! But, he’s still holding out a glimmer of hope that they can make a go of it once again. “Rob is hoping Blac will come around to letting him back home full time because he misses being with her and his daughter,” HollywoodLife.com‘s source says. “Rob misses Blac’s cooking, her sense of humor and the amazing fun they had in the bedroom. Since things have been rocky between them the last several months, all that has been gone.”

Meanwhile, Rob is trying to hold things together while he struggles to rebuild his life — and, he’s taking solace in spending time with the couple’s beautiful baby daughter. “Things are in limbo for Rob and Blac and that drives Rob crazy,” the source says. “The only thing that brings him peace and makes him calm is when he gets to hold his baby Dream.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will ever get back together again? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.