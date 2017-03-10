Meek Mill Recruiting Remy Ma To Collaborate On Clap Back Track After Nicki Minaj Diss?

Nicki Minaj royally dragged Meek Mill in her new song ‘Regret in Your Tears’, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that he is NOT going to sit back and keep his silence. Here’s Meek’s shocking comeback plan (hint: it involves Remy Ma)!

Meek Mill, 29, is livid in the wake of Nicki Minaj‘s scathing diss track, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that it’s only a matter of time before he responds. “He hates her and hates himself for ever being with her,” the insider declares, adding that he’s busy gathering his own fuel to add to the explosive fire that is Nicki, 34, and Remy Ma‘s feud. “Meek is ready to respond,” the source shares, adding: “He’s ready to verbally spar with Nicki.” Look out, world!

Of course, Nicki surprised fans when she dropped a new song titled “Regret in Your Tears” on March 9 in the wake of Remy’s own songs about Nicki. It quickly became apparent that the song is about the end of her and Meek’s relationship, and with lines like, “You don’t even know what you just lost,” it’s clear that she’s not feeling chummy toward him!

Anyway, as far as Meek’s response is concerned, here’s the most shocking part: he’s willing to bring on a collaborator! “He may actually add Remy Ma, 36, to it,” the source reveals. Well, that checks out, considering Remy was the first to go after Nicki. The “Anaconda” rapper has made quite a few enemies lately, and it looks like they might just come after her as a team! We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki deserves to be dissed after what she did? Tell us whose side you’re on: Remy Ma and Meek Mill’s, or Nicki Minaj’s!