Remy Ma ‘Feels Sorry’ For Nicki Minaj After ‘Weak’ Diss Track ‘No Frauds’

Burn! Remy Ma has nothing but pity for Nicki Minaj after hearing her new diss track, ‘No Frauds’. In fact, Remy Ma is ‘laughing at Nicki,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get all the details here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Remy Ma‘s ongoing feud is far from over. After Remy released “ShETHER,” where she takes a stab at Nicki with accusations that range from cheating to plastic surgery, Nicki responded to this diss with her own hits — three to be exact: “No Frauds,” “Regrets in Your Tears” and “Changed It.”

Now it’s gotten to the point where Remy can’t do anything but take pity on her nemesis. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Remy’s laughing at Nicki’s so-called response to ‘ShETHER.’ If that’s the best Nicki can do, then Remy feels sorry for her.” Yikes, we’re sure Nicki would be fuming if she heard that!

Remy was clearly not impressed and doesn’t see a need to feel threatened. In fact, she wants the “Pound The Alarm” rapper to take a different approach. The insider added: “The track and vocals were weak AF and didn’t even come scratching Remy’s face, let alone kill her like ‘ShETHER’ did. Remy thinks Nicki should hop back in the studio and try to come harder.”

The “All the Way Up” star has other things to focus on and couldn’t care less what Nicki has to say. “Remy’s said it before and she’ll say it again, she don’t care about the numbers or high something charts in mainstream. Her loyalties are to the game and the streets, and both of them don’t respect Nicki.” Ouch!

