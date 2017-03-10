Pharrell Williams & Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Campaign For Gabrielle Bag

(Image Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld/CHANEL)

Not only is Pharrell Williams the first guy to ever land a Chanel handbag campaign, but Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne also have brand new campaigns, and they’re all for the same purse: the new Gabrielle bag. Get a sneak peek of the shoot before it officially launches.

2017 is the year of Gabrielle for the Chanel fashion house, which ushers in the highly-anticipated arrival of the Gabrielle bag, namesake watch and jewelry collections, and the arrival of a perfume, all inspired by the founder of the French fashion house — and there’s no better way to catch everyone’s attentions than with a seriously cool campaign, featuring four of the biggest muses of the brand: Pharrell Williams, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Caroline de Maigret.

Our sister publication, WWD, caught up with Pharrell, 43, and Karl, 83, backstage after the Chanel Fall 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, who talked about how monumental it is for the singer to star in the campaign, which reflects upon the “many different circumstances” in which the Gabrielle bag can be worn — and that includes having a man rock the accessory.

“When I first started wearing it I didn’t have anything in it. I was just so excited to have it,” Pharrell revealed. “But now I use it to carry my phone, and — you know — essential personal things.”

Although he didn’t sport it at the show, where he was in the front row taking in the latest collection, he does often wear his new accessory. “I wore it yesterday. But, you know, I’m shy about it, but I’m grateful,” he added.

While Pharrell was captured on stage, embodying the true form of a rockstar, Cara can be seen posing against a graffiti-covered gate, with a skateboard in hand.

Kristen, 26, seen above on set with the bag worn cross-body as she crouches down, opened up about what it’s like being a Chanel muse and working so closely with Lagerfeld. “Seeing the satisfaction on Karl’s face when everything comes together is always the highlight for me,” Kristen said. “Exploring the evolution of our creative relationship is one of the greatest privileges I’ve had as an artist. The result always feels as free as the process was.”

Be sure to check back on April 3 when the official campaign is released!

