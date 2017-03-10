‘Once Upon A Time’ Axing Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas For Potential Season 7 Reboot?

Image Courtesy of ABC

Say it ain’t so! Four major ‘Once Upon A Time’ stars are in talks to renegotiate their contracts for the maybe-reboot coming in season 7, but Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas aren’t two of them. Find out who’s in, and who might be out, right here!

It sounds like a HUGE shakeup is coming our way for the possible 7th season of Once Upon A Time. For a while now, series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis have been teasing a massive overhaul for the next season to boost ratings, but on March 10 we might have gotten some new insight as to what that might be.

TVLine reports that four major characters are in talks to extend their contracts with the show, while other stars are not (so far.) At this point, Jennifer Morrison, who plays Emma, Lana Parrilla who plays Regina, Robert Carlyle AKA Mr. Gold and Colin O’Donoghue who portrays the very sexy Hook are in negotiations, which makes sense because they’ve been on the show from very early on in the series.

What doesn’t make sense? There’s no information on Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Jared Gilmore doing the same, despite the fact that all of their contracts expire after season 6. We couldn’t imagine losing Mary, David, Henry and Belle!

The creators have not been quiet about the fact that they’ve been planning to change things up a little. “Regardless of what we decide to do … I think [Adam and Edward] would put a little bit of a bow here,” explained ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey. She said there will be “closure in this particular narrative, and then there is a ‘next piece’ that comes after that. So they are trying to figure out what that [next piece] is and how that works.” We really hope the “next piece” includes all of our fave characters!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the possible move? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.