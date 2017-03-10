Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj: Why He’s Convinced She Still Loves Him After Dropping New Track

REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill is pretty sure Nicki Minaj won’t be moving on from him anytime soon. In fact, the rapper is convinced she’s still in love with him! His evidence? Her new track ‘Regret Your Tears’ which he’s sure is all the proof he needs to show the world he’s the best man Nicki could ever have. Hollywoodlife.com has the EXCLUSIVE 411.

Meek Mill is convinced that Nicki Minaj still has feelings for him, despite the couple breaking up, then allegedly reuniting, before breaking up yet again. “Meek’s hella cocky and thinks Nicki 100-percent loves him still and proved it with “Regret In Your Tears,”” a source tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Meek knows she spent a grip of time in the studio, thinking about him, trying to come up with words to express her frustration and all, except for the ‘I don’t chase em I replace em’ hook that she stole from BIG.”

Oh, snap! Meek is so convinced of the alleged depth of Nicki’s feelings for him in fact, that he believes she would go running back to him at the snap of his fingers! “The sad part is, Meek hasn’t thought about Nicki that hard since they broke up,” the source says. “As far as Meek’s concerned, he’s the best man she’s ever her she knows it. She’s lonely without him and in the end he thinks he could have her back just by snapping his fingers.”

Meanwhile, Meek just might be planning to diss his famous ex in a new track, a la Remy Ma. “Meek really doesn’t want to get on the mic and go ham on Nicki like Pac did Biggie in ‘Hit Em Up,’ but he just might just to throw her off thrown that her fake butt’s sitting on,” the source says.

As Hollywoodlife.com previously reported, Remy and Nicki have been trading blows in rival diss tracks and social media takedowns. The rap divas’ feud was rumored to have started back in 2016 when Nicki dropped a track titled, “Wait a Minute (Remix)”. Fans believed that the track was a diss to Remy, because Nicki claimed to have been better than someone on the song. Things escalated yet further after Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane on Feb, 25, titled, “Make Love”. Remy hit back with her own epic takedown track “ShETHER”. The track contains wild allegations, including claims that Nicki got butt injections, slept with Trey Songz, used a ghostwriter, and more. Just days later,on March 2, Remy released ANOTHER diss track.

