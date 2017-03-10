Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma are in the midst of one of the craziest rap battles we’ve ever seen! After Remy served up two diss tracks, Nicki hit back with a no holds barred track of her own on March 9! Now, it’s officially on! Which artist dominated the feud? — Cast your vote here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, or Remy Ma, 36? — That seems to be the golden question these days since the two female rappers are locked into a vicious feud that’s being played out in their music!

In this corner we have Remy Ma; A rapper from the Bronx, who’s been a part of Fat Joe‘s crew, Terror Squad for years. Before Nicki, she’s been known to feud with Foxy Brown, who you can bet threw in her two cents when Remy threw down lyrical disses with Nicki.

And, in the other corner, dubbed the “queen of rap,” there’s Nicki Minaj; A rapper born in Trinidad, who’s been signed to Lil Wayne‘s crew, Young Money since ’09, eventually made her way to Queens, NY. She’s known for her epic collaborations, insane lyrics, bold style, stunning wigs and intricate alter egos, and the list goes on; Seriously, we’d be here all day if we had to spell out all of her accomplishments, which is what made Remy the underdog in all of this, according to many feud goers on the internet.

Nicki and Remy’s feud was rumored to have started back in 2016 when Nicki dropped a track titled, “Wait a Minute (Remix)”. Fans believed that the track was a diss to Remy, because Nicki claimed to have been better than someone on the song.

Although the rumors swirled, the beef never really escalated, that we knew of [we’ll get to that in a bit]. So, things blew up recently when Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane, 37, on Feb, 25, titled, “Make Love”. She didn’t name any names, but when Nicki said, “Everybody know you jealous, b–ch it’s so clear

Tell them bum ass b–hes to play their role,” fans thought it was about Remy.

So, Remy dropped a scathing track not long after, titled, “shETHER”. The track contained wild allegations, where she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. The cover art even included a broken and bloody barbie with a pink wig; obviously a shot at Nicki. Just days later, Remy released ANOTHER diss track, on March 2.

Nicki didn’t respond once. Even when Remy went on The Wendy Williams Show on March 3 and said that Nicki used to try and take her down “behind the scenes,” Nicki remained silent. Dun, dun, dun…

But, that didn’t last long. Nicki shocked the world by dropping three tracks on March 9, one of which, titled “No Frauds”, was a straight shot at Remy. She even got her Young Money pals, Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30, to spit on the track too. And, Nicki even teased that there’s “more to come.” Remy may be regretting her harsh words right about now… So, things can only get crazier from here. In the meantime, cast your vote to see who had the better diss track — Nicki or Remy?

