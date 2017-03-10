Nicki Minaj — Why She Should Show Remy Ma, Lil Kim & Others Some Respect

REX/Shutterstock

Finally, Nicki Minaj responded to Remy Ma’s epic ‘Shether’ diss track. On Mar. 9, Nicki dropped ‘No Frauds’ featuring Drake and Lil Wayne and in my humble opinion, it lacks that 1-2 knockout punch that Remy came with. No doubt, this feud is going to keep brewing but no matter who wins, Nicki should show Remy some respect. Here’s why.

Like the great Tupac Shakur said in his “Old School” song, “What more could I say? I wouldn’t be here today if the old school didn’t pave the way.” Such powerful words. We love Nicki Minaj, 34. She’s beautiful, talented, raw and can spit lyrics just as good as any other female in rap. Nicki’s certainly hip hop royalty. No one can take that away. But at the same time, she should be more graceful and put some respeck on the names of those talented women who came before her like Remy Ma, 36, and Lil Kim, 42.

Let’s keep it 100 HollywoodLife.com. Both Remy, Kim, and even Foxy Brown, 38, were legends who owned rap in the late 90’s and early 00’s, way before Nicki even stepped on the scene! They took rap by storm and undoubtedly had the game on lock! All three of these women, in Bird Man‘s voice, are prolific. You can’t tell me Remy’s “Conceited” didn’t make you feel like you were the hottest thing since sliced bread.

Lil Kim’s Hardcore album???? Probably one of the best albums I’ve ever heard. “Not Tonight,” – bomb! I guarantee that if you’re in a club and “Big Mamma Thang” comes on, everybody’s going to be lit and will start rapping along with Kim word for word. Let’s not forget about Foxy either. “Get Me Home,” “Hot Spot”, the Ill Na Na album – – are legendary! These songs will forever be cemented in my head and I’m certain they will be remembered and cherished by hip hop aficionados across the world.

The point I’m making here is that Remy Ma, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown and others paved the way for Nicki. They were the first to be damn near nude on album covers. The first to be Triple X-Rated when rapping about sex. And the first to really be about and live that champagne and caviar lifestyle and talk about it in their music. There’s enough pie on the table for all these women to have a slice. But Nicki, it’s important for you to know that the ladies before you were the ones who baked that pie so that you can eat. Say thank you!

HollywoodLifers, now it’s your turn to sound off and let me know what you think. Should Miss Nicki show Remy and Lil Kim some r-e-s-p-e-c-k?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.