The shade is real! Nicki Minaj’s new song ‘No Frauds’ is a straight bashing of Remy Ma, but she seems to throw some shade at Kanye West for poor sales on his last album, too! Take a listen.

Despite a HUGE release party at Madison Square Garden and major hype surrounding Kanye West’s last album The Life Of Pablo, record sales were pretty dismal — and Nicki Minaj, 34, seems to be calling him out for it on “No Frauds.” TLOP was released solely on Tidal in the first six weeks after it dropped in February, and as of June, only 30,000 physical CDs and downloads of the record were sold. ‘Ye also withheld the album’s numbers from Nielsen music in those beginning weeks, so it didn’t even debut on the charts until April.

“You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’,” Nicki raps on her verse of her new song. While the entire verse slams Remy Ma, this one reference could definitely be about ‘Ye — especially since Drake, 30, is featured on the track, and he’s been in a longtime feud with the rapper.

The drama between Kanye and Drake has gone back and forth for years, but these days, they certainly don’t seem to be on great terms. Yeezy called Drake’s music ‘overplayed’ during his St. Pablo tour last year, and Drizzy finally responded in a February interview. “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time,” he admitted. “In the same breath, I went from being, like, working on a project with him, to him sort of publicly s***ting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

The real beef these days, though, is most certainly between Nicki and Remy. “No Frauds” was a response to the two diss tracks Remy put out, “Shether” and “Another One,” and the 34-year-old promised she has a “bunch more” where that came from if things escalate. We’ll be waiting…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is dissing Kanye on “No Frauds”?