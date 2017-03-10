Nicki Minaj Challenges ‘Peasant’ Remy Ma: I’ll Give You $500k To Shut Your Mouth

Will Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’ diss track finally get Remy Ma to stop talking about her in the press? That’s what the rapper’s hoping for — and she’s offering her nemesis a hefty fee to make it happen!

Are you up for this challenge, Remy Ma?! After Nicki Minaj completely tore apart the Love & Hip-Hop star on her new song, she took to Instagram to follow-up with yet another message, which included this dare: “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

Indeed, Remy has been going out of her way to bring up her feud with the rapper recently, and it has worked wonders to make her relevant in the press. She dropped two diss tracks of her own, “Shether” and “Another One,” and brought up the drama in interviews and social media, while Nicki basically stayed completely silent — until now. She teamed up with Drake and Lil Wayne on the scathing song “No Frauds,” and she really goes after Remy on her verse.

Although Nicki’s hoping she’s finally shut her nemesis up for good, she promised Remy that she has “a bunch more” records in her vault, and obviously, she won’t be afraid to use ’em! “Queens don’t move on peasant time,” she added. “Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime.” (Side note: Nicki was enjoying a trip to Paris while she was ignoring Remy’s shade).

Along with “No Frauds,” the 34-year-old also went after her ex, Meek Mill, on yet another vicious song, “Regret In Your Tears,” and teamed up with Wayne for the track “Changed It.” Not surprisingly, the songs all shot to the top of the iTunes charts, and Nicki has promised fans that her upcoming album is “nothing but waves” that will give them their “complete LIFE.” AH!

