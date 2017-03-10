Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Remy Ma With Drake & Lil Wayne — Listen To ‘No Frauds’

It’s ON! Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma’s two diss tracks by dropping an epic clap back featuring pals Drake and Lil Wayne. We’ve got all the lyrics that the big three use to completely slaughter Remy.
Oh SNAP! Nick Minaj took her time and she has finally released a clap back song for the ages about Remy Ma after the 36-year-old dropped vicious diss tracks “shETHER” and “Another One” about her. The singer enlisted close pals Drake, 30, and Lil Wayne, 34, to help bring the heat to the song “No Frauds” that dropped in the early hours of Mar. 10. She puts Remy on blast for everything from her lack of record sales to slamming her for getting plastic surgery. Murda produced the epic diss track — which is also a perfect club banger — and you can listen to it by clicking right here.
Here are the lyrics, so sit back and enjoy Nicki’s masterful takedown of Remy.
[Chorus: Nicki Minaj]
I don’t need no, frauds
I don’t need no, drama when you call
I don’t need no, fake
Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah
‘Cause I don’t need no, fraud
I don’t no, drama when you call
I don’t need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Aiyyo, throw your wrists up, all my bitches up
These n*ggas is p*ssier than what? All them d*cks is up
All my real n*ggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up
I ain’t in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr
You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’
What the f*ck is this bitch inhalin’?
I would’ve helped you out that pit you fell in
I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen
Tried to drop “Another One”, you was itchin’ to scrap
You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped
Heard your p*ssy on “Yuck,” I guess you needed a Pap
What type of bum b*tch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin’ she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
Back to Back? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don’t matter but when they discussin’ the kings
They turn around and say LeBron ain’t got 6 rings
I never signed a 360, b*tch you wild dumb
That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album
Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Ra took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Ra
Left the operating table, still look like “nah”
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
‘Cause I don’t need no, frauds
I don’t need no, drama when you call
I don’t need no lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 2: Drake]
Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud
Why do n*ggas that are not involved love to get involved?
Why do n*ggas claim the streets and act just like the law?
Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man
Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick
Aw, come and spoke about your shit in fifteen
Man, I know you n*ggas saw this one comin’
My net worth sound like “brrrrrr”
But they don’t pay in cash
N*ggas see me like “what up killa”
Man, please stop bringin’ up my past
I’d really love to leave that behind
Sometimes I ask God “man, why him?”
Like the team that I would never leave behind
I really gotta ease off the wine
Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day
And she keeps getting finer over time
I just know
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
I don’t need no, frauds
I don’t need no, drama when you call
I don’t need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that b*tch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I’m the god
They don’t make ’em like me no more, man, I’m a dinosaur
Blunts be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars
Lil’ Tune out a cartoon or Avatar
I just looked in the mirror like “all right, all right, all right”
I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word
I don’t need no f*ck b*tches in and out my life, word
Eatin’ out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word
I don’t need no drama, I just need some nana
Just told my lil mama “Babe, I think I love you, kinda”
Feelin’ like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored
Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word
