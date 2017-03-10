Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Remy Ma With Drake & Lil Wayne — Listen To ‘No Frauds’

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s ON! Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma’s two diss tracks by dropping an epic clap back featuring pals Drake and Lil Wayne. We’ve got all the lyrics that the big three use to completely slaughter Remy.

Oh SNAP! Nick Minaj took her time and she has finally released a clap back song for the ages about Remy Ma after the 36-year-old dropped vicious diss tracks “shETHER” and “Another One” about her. The singer enlisted close pals Drake, 30, and Lil Wayne, 34, to help bring the heat to the song “No Frauds” that dropped in the early hours of Mar. 10. She puts Remy on blast for everything from her lack of record sales to slamming her for getting plastic surgery. Murda produced the epic diss track — which is also a perfect club banger — and you can listen to it by clicking right here.

Here are the lyrics, so sit back and enjoy Nicki’s masterful takedown of Remy.

[Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

I don’t need no, frauds

I don’t need no, drama when you call

I don’t need no, fake

Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah

‘Cause I don’t need no, fraud

I don’t no, drama when you call

I don’t need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Aiyyo, throw your wrists up, all my bitches up

These n*ggas is p*ssier than what? All them d*cks is up

All my real n*ggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up

I ain’t in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr

You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’

What the f*ck is this bitch inhalin’?

I would’ve helped you out that pit you fell in

I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen

Tried to drop “Another One”, you was itchin’ to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped

Heard your p*ssy on “Yuck,” I guess you needed a Pap

What type of bum b*tch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin’ she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

Back to Back? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don’t matter but when they discussin’ the kings

They turn around and say LeBron ain’t got 6 rings

I never signed a 360, b*tch you wild dumb

That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album

Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Ra took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Ra

Left the operating table, still look like “nah”

[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

‘Cause I don’t need no, frauds

I don’t need no, drama when you call

I don’t need no lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

[Verse 2: Drake]

Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud

Why do n*ggas that are not involved love to get involved?

Why do n*ggas claim the streets and act just like the law?

Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man

Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick

Aw, come and spoke about your shit in fifteen

Man, I know you n*ggas saw this one comin’

My net worth sound like “brrrrrr”

But they don’t pay in cash

N*ggas see me like “what up killa”

Man, please stop bringin’ up my past

I’d really love to leave that behind

Sometimes I ask God “man, why him?”

Like the team that I would never leave behind

I really gotta ease off the wine

Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day

And she keeps getting finer over time

I just know

[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

I don’t need no, frauds

I don’t need no, drama when you call

I don’t need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that b*tch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]

Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I’m the god

They don’t make ’em like me no more, man, I’m a dinosaur

Blunts be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars

Lil’ Tune out a cartoon or Avatar

I just looked in the mirror like “all right, all right, all right”

I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word

I don’t need no f*ck b*tches in and out my life, word

Eatin’ out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word

I don’t need no drama, I just need some nana

Just told my lil mama “Babe, I think I love you, kinda”

Feelin’ like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored

Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki’s diss track about Remy? Are you surprised Drake and Lil Wayne joined in?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.