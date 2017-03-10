Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Married? She Wears White Gown In Cryptic Pic

SplashNews

Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of his daughter in a white dress with a super cryptic caption on Instagram — and it has fans wondering if this means Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have secretly gotten married!

Are Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, officially husband and wife?! The singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, uploaded a blissful-looking photo of her wearing a white dress with the caption, “I’m so happy…you are happy.” Ummm….what!? The photo is pictured on the screen of a digital camera, and it appears that Miley herself is snapping a shot of the screen with her iPhone. From what else we can tell, it looks like the cam is also positioned on the seat of a car.

I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Miley looks gorgeous in the pic, with a huge smile on her face, her eyes closed and curly hair blowing in the wind. We can’t see much of the dress, but it’s definitely white and looks flowy, similar to the Bohemian style we’d expect Miley to wear if it was her wedding day.

Fans immediately started flooding the comments section of the photo, questioning whether or not the pic was from Miley and Liam’s wedding, and interestingly, Billy Ray even retweeted several fans questioning if the shot was from the pair’s nuptials.

Upon further digging, we noticed that Miley hasn’t posted on Instagram since March 2 (very rare), while Liam has been absent on his account since February 20. We did see the 24-year-old at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5, where she was supporting her sister, Noah Cyrus, but besides that, these two have been super low key in recent weeks. Could they have really gotten married without any of us knowing?!

On the other hand, the photo also looks like it could be from the set of a music video. But, hey, if Miley’s putting out new music…we’re totally here for that, too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam are married?!

