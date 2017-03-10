NCAA March Madness: Relive The Tournament’s Best Moments In History

REX/Shutterstock

It’s that time of the year again! March Madness is about to start on the 14th and we are pumped! While we get our brackets ready, we’re going to rewind and take you back to all of the NCAA tournament’s most EPIC and jaw-dropping moments! Check out the insane shots, plays and more!

Here we go! The Big East Tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four round and we can hardly wait for the action to begin. We’ve rounded up some of the greatest moments in NCAA history for you to travel back in time to relive, because, well, they’re just that good! Take a look at our top six moments in the tourney’s history!

1966: Let’s start off with a massive step forward for civil rights. While most teams were integrated by 1966, the Kentucky Wildcats were a different story. Texas Western, now Texas-El Paso, decided to start five African-American players; a bold move against the Wildcats since they were an all-white team at the time. Texas defied all odds when they won the NCAA championship [72-65], although no one thought they’d ever be anything but the underdogs.

1995: The year UCLA’s Tyus Edney, 44, became a certified boss. The guard had less than five seconds on the clock to sprint the length of the court and shoot a Hail Mary for the win over the Missouri Tigers; a move that was nearly impossible. And, he did just that. You have to see it to believe it…

1998: This last minute of this UConn and Washington game created the term “nail biting.” After multiple attempts to get the ball in the hoop for the W over Washington, UConn just kept putting up offensive rebounds and missing. Then, with a mere second left, Richard Hamilton, 39, put the ball up as he was falling and it went in while he was on the ground. It seriously looked like he just threw a lob shot up, praying it would even go near the rim, and it ended up being nothing but net. You have to see this…

2006: Now, that was a good year. It was the year that Syracuse legend, and now Assistant Coach, Gerry McNamara, 33, blew our minds with an insane performance in the NCAA tournament. Syracuse wasn’t the favorite since they had lost 9 out of 13, so no one thought they’d even make the tournament. Nonetheless, McNamara saved the game and performed flawlessly under pressure. He made shot after shot… It was almost like he was getting us ready for Steph Curry‘s debut not too long after. McNamara hit a buzzer-beater three pointer that took the game into overtime against UConn, where Cuse eventually took the W.

2009: Let’s fast-forward to three years later, but we’ll stay on the Syracuse train, because this moment may be our all-time favorite. Six overtimes — that’s how long it took Syracuse to defeat UConn in a 127-117 victory that became the game of the century for the big orange. It was the longest game in NCAA history, according to the tournament’s official website. The game lasted a whole four hours, and Syracuse didn’t have their first lead since regulation until the sixth overtime. Damn!

2011: Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, Kemba Walker, 26, has an NBA worthy performance in the NCAA tourney. Walker hit a buzzer-beater against Pittsburgh, putting Uconn up to five wins in five whole nights. Yeah, don’t pick your jaws up off the floor just yet. The step back jumper that he sunk was probably one of the greatest moves we’ve ever seen. Check out this step-back that was executed so nonchalantly and smoothly that we’ve now watched it five times over… fast-forward to 2:30 to be amazed.

Speaking of NBA-worthy performances, Walker eventually left UConn that same year to enter the 2011 NBA draft. He was selected the 9th overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats, the team he still reps today. Obviously, they most likely witnessed that step-back before the draft…

HollywoodLifers, which team will rule your bracket during March Madness 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.