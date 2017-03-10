Mama June’s Workout Turns Into A Vicious Attack On Sugar Bear: ‘You Ruined My Life’

Courtesy of TLC

Holy moly! What started out as a regular workout for Mama June quickly turned into a therapy session/attack on ex-husband Sugar Bear, with the slimmed-down reality star throwing punches AND shade. Watch for yourself, right here!

Mama June Shannon, 37, has some real rage to work through with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson! In a new clip from her upcoming show Mama June: From Not To Hot released on March 10 by E!, the matriarch of the reality TV family was having trouble getting her head in the game for an early morning workout. When her trainer Kenya Crooks asked what was wrong, she let it all hang out!

“I mean what’s really bothering me today is that I need to go meet Sugar Bear’s new girlfriend, soon to be wife, for this dress fitting for Alana [Thompson].” Mama June reveals that Jennifer Lamb wants to include her kids in the wedding, and that’s making her uncomfortable.

“Whenever you’re dealing with somebody who has frustrations going on, one of the things you have to do is you have to provide an outlet,” revealed her trainer. “And there’s no greater way than to let somebody punch up on.” That’s when he handed June a pair of boxing gloves and let her “beat his ass” while releasing the pain Sugar Bear has caused her.

“You’re a cheater. You won’t live your own life. Get the f–k out of mine,” she screams while wailing on Kenya but imagining Sugar Bear. “I hate you. You ruined my life. Screw you Jennifer. Get your own life, get your own wedding.” Ouch! We think it’s great that Mama June is finding a healthy way to channel her anger, and she’s looking better and better by the day! Keep up the good work, girl!

