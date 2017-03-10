Splash News

What better way to celebrate a $60 million book deal than with a fun family night out on the town? Malia Obama joined mom and dad, Michelle and Barack, in NYC to make merry and party with a slap-up meal at Carbone. Hollywoodlife.com has photos and details!

Malia Obama took a break from her hectic work schedule for some quality family time in the Big Apple on March 9. Michelle and Barack Obama, flew into New York City to take their daughter out to dinner to celebrate news of their record breaking book deal. There was no sign of little sister Sasha, as she was busy with her school work back in Washington D.C. but, the rest of the Obama family celebrated in style. HollywoodLife.com has photos and details of their fun family date night.

The 44th President of the United States tucked into a $49 double lamb chop, washed down with a glass of red wine, while wife, Michelle, opted for white. 18-year-old Malia kept it age appropriate however, sticking to water to accompany her meal at the famed Michelin-starred Italian eatery. Not surprisingly, the Obamas commanded more than a little attention from their fellow diners, who snapped away at the former first family as they ate their dinner.

Barack Obama is becoming something of a New York regular since leaving office back in January. He was previously in the city just two weeks ago, to make his first public appearance since Donald J. Trump took over the Presidential reigns. That time round, he was flying solo, sans Michelle — and he and Malia headed for dinner at another famed Italian eatery, Emilio’s Ballato, taking time to pose with the restaurant owners and staff. Later in the week, the two caught a performance of the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller‘s The Price, starring Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

The Obamas certainly have plenty to celebrate. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Barack and Michelle inked a deal with Penguin Random House on Feb. 28, to write their memoirs. “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

