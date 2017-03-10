‘L&HH’ Hazel E, 38, Dating 18-Year-Old Rapper Rose Burgundy? See Their Sexy Vacay Pic

Courtesy of VH1

New couple alert? Rumor has it that Hazel E is dating a man less than half her age! Rapper Rose Burgundy, who’s only 18, might be involved in a new romance with the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star after enjoying a sexy vacation with her. Check out the pic!

Well, well, what do we have here? It appears Hazel E, 38, has found herself a new boyfriend — but there’s a catch. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reality star was spotted cuddling up to Rose Burgundy, who’s only 18 years old. The rapper actually celebrated his 18th birthday a little less than a year ago, according to MediaTakeOut. Despite the massive age difference, the rumored couple actually look very sweet and adorable together as they snuggled on the front deck of a luxurious yacht in the middle of the sea. SEE THE SIZZLING PHOTO HERE.

Judging by the picture, it definitely looks like the stars are more than just friends! Just look at their body language! Their arms are intertwined, with Rose rubbing Hazel’s thigh. The brunette beauty has her arm on Rose’s lap as she’s leaning into his cheek. So, when did this all start? Hazel has reportedly been working with the musician for about two years. Their relationship did eventually take a romantic turn about a year ago, around the same time that Rose turned 18. Was Hazel waiting to pounce until he was of legal age?

One thing’s for sure, Hazel likes them young! The reality star was previously involved with rapper Young Berg, who’s four years younger than her. OK, that’s not so shocking. Then she dated Chet Hanks (yes, Tom Hanks‘ son) who is 26 — that’s a twelve year gap. Now, Hazel has really outdone herself by finding a man who’s TWENTY years her junior. Since age can be nothing but a number, there’s no reason why these two cuties can’t make it work!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Hazel’s rumored relationship? Is their age gap too weird?

