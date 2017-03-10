REX/Shutterstock

A drastic haircut like Kristen Stewart’s takes some time to get used to — and she was totally caught attempting to tuck her hair behind her ears on the red carpet before realizing she shaved her head! Watch the funny GIFs.

Kristen Stewart, 26, went all out and totally buzzed off all her hair for her new movie, Underwater, but she isn’t quite accustomed to not having long locks anymore! While at a premiere event for her film Personal Shopper this week, cameras caught the actress constantly touching her head, attempting to push her hair to the side or behind her ears, only to realize there was nothing there to move!

K.Stew hasn’t always been the most comfortable on red carpets and in interviews, so it’s likely become a nervous habit of hers to move her hair around when she’s in awkward situations. Unfortunately, that trick just isn’t going to work anymore!

The new ‘do has been a big topics of discussion for the 26-year-old as she’s been promoting Personal Shopper, and she dished all about why she took the leap in a Today show interview March 9. “I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor,” she explained, adding that she’ll be wearing a helmet for most of the film, so it just made sense. “For me, it’s practical. I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once I got the helmet on.”

She added, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel’s sake. Just because at some point in your life, you just want to be able to do that.” So, of course, when the film’s producer suggested it…she was totally down! We’re here for it!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kristen better with short or long hair? Are you shocked she shaved her head?

