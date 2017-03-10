Kristen Stewart’s ‘Personal Shopper’ Premiere Dress: Stuns In Halter Gown

REX/Shutterstock / SplashNews

Chanel muse Kristen Stewart rocked a stunning halter gown from the French fashion house, all while flaunting her bare back and her new shaved head, at the premiere of her latest film, ‘Personal Shopper,’ in NYC — and she looked amazing!

Kristen Stewart‘s new shaved head is our favorite look on the red carpet. Ever since the actress, 26, debuted her new ‘do she has been looking better than ever — and her latest gown is further proof of that! The star looked beyond chic at the NYC premiere of Personal Shopper on March 9, where she opted for a Chanel Pre-Fall 2017 pink cashmere dress, which featured intricate silver embroidery. She further elongated her frame with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

While the dress had a softer, more romantic vibe, KStew infused her signature edge into the look thanks to her new ‘do and kohl-rimmed eyes. She polished off the outfit with Chanel Coco Crush bangles and rings.

Seeing Kristen in this stunning Chanel number comes as no surprise. Not only is Kristen the face of Chanel makeup but she’s also starred in a slew of campaigns for the brand. Up next, you can see her in the Gabrielle campaign, which also features Pharrell Williams and Cara Delevingne, when it launches on April 3. In a sneak peek from the shoot, the star is sporting short brown hair and is decked out in a Chanel jacket with the new bag slung over her body as she crouches down, all while Karl Lagerfeld plays photog for the campaign — and it is clear that Kristen and Chanel are a match made in fashion heaven.

We clearly can’t get enough of Kristen’s latest look on the red carpet and are totally obsessed with her stellar style roll. Do you agree?

