Kristen Stewart Vs. Justin Bieber — Who Rocks The Blonde Buzz Cut Better? VOTE

We’re kind of obsessed with Kristen Stewart’s new shaved head look, but we can’t help compare her hair to another famous star: Justin Bieber! Which look do you love more? Let us know by VOTING below!

Kristen Stewart debuted her new buzz cut on March 7 while promoting her new movie Personal Shopper.

She actually did it for another role, though.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that is on the bottom of the ocean floor, so for me, I was like, it’s practical,” she told Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist on TODAY on March 9. She continued, “I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch ups once I put the helmet on! I must shave my head!”

It’s honestly really cute and chic on her! It looks just like Justin Bieber‘s shaved buzz cut, too! Which one do you think rocks it better?

We’re glad that Kristen has a sense of humor about it and think this new cut really suits her.

A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “She is loving her new look and she has been getting a lot of compliments and she wants to keep the look. She likes it and it is a whole lot easier to manage. She is eager to go as far as to wear wigs and extensions for future roles so she can keep her bald look in real life.”

We’re not trying to be mean at ALL by comparing her new cut to Bieber — we actually love both looks on both celebs!

HollywoodLifers, who rocks the shaved head look better? Do you prefer Kristen Stewart or Justin Bieber’s buzz cut?

