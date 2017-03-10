This is so cute! When Kristen Stewart opened up about her new platinum blonde buzz cut on the ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ fans noticed her ears were totally blushing! Watch how they turn bright red in the middle of her juicy interview, right here!

Here’s a quick fun fact about Kristen Stewart, 26, — when she blushes, the redness goes straight to her ears instead of her cheeks! It took us until now to realize since the actress is rocking a brand new buzz cut, which she dished about on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Mar. 9. When the hilarious TV host joked that Kristen’s hair is channeling Bruce Willis from the movie Armageddon, her ears turned bright red in embarrassment in the middle of the interview. Of course the Personal Shopper star was a total sport about it and laughed along.

Their conversation only got more hilarious when Stephen told Kristen that her microphone wasn’t working properly because her necklaces were getting in the way. The comedian reaches over to her neck and actually moves the microphone himself! “This is a little too intimate,” he joked. The Twilight alum actually decided to remove BOTH of her necklaces entirely before confessing, “We’re off to a rock and rolling start.” Oh Kristen, we love your bluntness!

Another quirk we noticed during Kristen’s interview was that she couldn’t stop touching her head! The movie star, who is currently working on a new film titled, Underwater, tried playing with her hair on the red carpet at the premiere for Personal Shopper — only to realize that it’s all chopped off. Tousling her long, brown locks was something Kristen frequently did as a nervous knack during photoshoots and events. Guess old habits die hard!

