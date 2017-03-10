Kristen Stewart Staying Buzzed? Why She’d Rather Wear Wigs Than Let Her Hair Grow

SplashNews

Once you go short you never go back! At least, that is how Kristen Stewart feels about her sexy new buzzcut, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Kristen Stewart, 26, loves her new hairdo so much it could become her permanent look. While everyone is fawning over how stunning Kristen looks with her bleach blonde, super short ‘do, sources tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that no one loves the style more than the actress herself.

“She is loving her new look and she has been getting a lot of compliments and she wants to keep the look,” our source explained. “She likes it and it is a whole lot easier to manage. She is eager to go as far as to wear wigs and extensions for future roles so she can keep her bald look in real life!”

Wow, can you imagine Kristen never having long hair again? She’s changed her look up so much throughout the years, sometimes even for roles like when she portrayed Joan Jett on the big screen, but this is a huge change. But hey, if Kristen is comfortable and happy with her new look, then that is all that matters!

One thing that might convince Kristen to let her hair grow out again? Those anxiety-ridden red carpet moments where all she wants to do is run her hand through her hair. Kristen was caught more than once reaching to play with her usually longer hair at the premiere of her latest film, Personal Shopper, only to find that she didn’t have any. Whoops!

