Kristen Stewart Rocks 4 Edgy Looks In 1 Day Promoting ‘Personal Shopper’ In NYC

Kristen Stewart, 26, has been out and about in NYC all week long to promote her new film, Personal Shopper, and she’s been on an absolute roll! Not only did she shave her head and dye it platinum blonde, she’s been rocking a ton of different outfits. On March 9th, KStew rocked four different outfits and we loved them all. Which one was your favorite? VOTE.

Kristen’s first look of the day was a cute high-waisted black wrap-front mini skirt which she paired with a black cropped sweater, showing off her insanely toned abs. She topped the look off with a black bomber, leather oxfords, and sunnies. Later on in the day, KStew opted to change the bottom half of her outfit but keep the top. She stepped out in the same sweater, jacket, and sunnies, but swapped her skirt for a pair of high-waisted light-was jeans, her signature black Vans sneakers, and high socks.

Later that night, Kristen changed into what just may be our favorite look from her. She headed to the premiere of the film donning a stunning Chanel Pre-Fall 2017 pink cashmere dress with a turtle-neck, an open back, and gorgeous silver metallic sequin embroidery all over it. She accessorized the look with Chanel Fine Jewelry ‘Coco Crush’ bangles and rings in 18K white gold, and silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Last but never least, Kristen’s final look of the evening was for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, black and white Brunello Cucinelli SS17 Cotton Jersey Stripe Utility Pants with a black cropped t-shirt and burgundy oxfords.

