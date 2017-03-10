‘The Vampire Diaries’: Yes, There Was An Epic Klaroline Moment During The Series Finale

Image Courtesy of The CW

Klaroline fans ask and they shall receive — and as big fans ourselves, we’re happy with anything we can get! On the series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ we did get a tiny moment, all for the fans. Get all the details here!

At the end of the series finale of The Vampire Diaries on March 10, we saw Caroline opening a letter that included a hefty donation to the Salvatore Boarding School — and it was from none other than Klaus! And in the letter he wrote:

Dearest Caroline, I have often imagined the paths your life might take, but your chosen future is more noble than I ever fathomed. Please accept this contribution to your virtuous cause. I do look forward to thanking you in person someday… however long it takes. Yours, Klaus.

Does this mean Caroline and Klaus will eventually be together?! She’s now a widow, so maybe down the road? The voiceover was Alaric’s journal entry, calling that the beginning of “another story.”

Executive producer Julie Plec actually wanted Joseph Morgan to appear in the finale, telling TVLine, “It would have been just an incredibly simple scene with Caroline at her desk, running her new school. There’d be a knock on the door from a new donor. She opens the door, it’s Klaus Mikaelson. And he would have said, ‘Hello, love’ or ‘Hello, Caroline,’ and that would have been it.”

Of course, many hope that Caroline will make a move over to The Originals some time in the future. Showrunner Julie Plec spoke with JustJared before the finale, revealing they had to put something Klaroline in, for the fans.

“There’s a lot of battling and warring in the shipping fandom over Caroline’s future and who she’s meant to be with,” she said. “All we wanted to do was basically say, look, this was a relationship that was important to us too, so we’re not going to ignore it… We are fans of the show of the too, as writers, and we want to see each character and each relationship come to its proper end, however we want to define that,”

You may remember that when Klaus left Mystic Falls for New Orleans in season four, he called Caroline. “I’m standing in one of my favorite places in the world, surrounded by food, music, art, culture, and all I can think about is how much I want to show it to you. Maybe one day you’ll let me,” he said to her.

There was also a Klaroline moment in season 7 when Klaus’ called Caroline while she was taking care of the twins and his phone call alone got them to stop crying. I mean, the connection has always been there.

