Kirk Frost: Baby Mama Needs Paternity Proof Before Getting Child Support

Kirk Frost may be in the midst of an alleged cheating scandal, but his reported baby mama, Jasmine Washington, is going to need a little more proof than just her word to get him to cough up child support. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what she has to do next..

There’s one sure thing that will indefinitely prove that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Kirk Frost, 47, is or isn’t the father of Jasmine Washington’s 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington — and that’s a paternity test. Jasmine has gone public with her claims that Kirk is allegedly the father of her child. However, she hasn’t showed any other proof, aside from a story where he allegedly supported her financially. Multiple reports claim that she’s sued him in scathing court docs, but the docs are no where to be found. So, we went right to the source.

Here’s what could be next for Jasmine and Kirk: “Before Jasmine can file a petition for child support, she first needs to have Kirk take a paternity test to determine if he’s the biological father,” Family Attorney, Lauren Feingold tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In order to do this, she needs to get a court ordered paternity test for Kirk,” where she says is pretty easy to obtain. “The court will either send him instructions of where to go or they come to him,” for the test.

How will the paternity test go down? — “He will most likely take a saliva test,” Feingold reveals. Then, he should have a result within just “48 hours.” And, last but not least; If Kirk proves to be the biological father, Feingold says, “He will be ordered by the court to give child support,” something that the court “takes very seriously.” Yikes.

Reports have been swirling that Kirk has had a baby mama for quite some time now. In fact, Joseline Hernandez, 30, even revealed that Kirk had a reported romance with a side chick who was not his wife, Rasheeda, 34, before the news even broke. She claimed that Kirk had a baby with a “stripper,” when she appeared on The Real in Jan. 2017.

Well, sh-t really hit the fan on the March 6 premiere of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 6, when Jasmine actually appeared in the episode! She claimed to Karlie Redd, 38, and Yung Joc, 33, that Kirk was her baby daddy. And, Kirk denied the whole thing and even claimed that they’d never met. However, he ran right to Rasheeda to explain himself before anyone else could get to her. Interestingly enough, Kirk claimed to his wife that he knew Jasmine from a strip club. Hmm, was Joseline right?

Jasmine allegedly filed court docs against Kirk in Jan. 2017, where she claimed that he supported her financially and even gave her a car. However, when she reportedly dumped him, that’s when he allegedly cut her off financially. Jasmine reportedly has receipts for all of this too. Another report on March 9, claimed that he “abandoned” she and her son. So, what’s really going on here?

While Jasmine’s story remains a tangled web, what we do know is that Kirk’s wife, Rasheeda, is sticking by his side through all of this. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Rasheeda’s sticking up for Kirk.” Well, at least we know that L&HHATL season 6 will be one for the books…

