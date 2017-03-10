Kirk Frost VS Jasmine Washington: She’s Sure She’ll Win If Baby Drama Goes To Court

Image Courtesy of Instagram

This is going to leave Kirk Frost a bit uneasy about his alleged baby mama drama. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jasmine Washington isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with Kirk in court, if she has to. See why she plans to ride out her claims that he is her baby daddy.

Note to self: Jasmine Washington is one determined chick. The 27-year-old, who’s been adamant that Kirk Frost, 47, is indeed the father of her 6-month-old, Kannon Mekhi Washington, is not backing down without a fight. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that if their baby drama makes it to a court, “Jasmine will not let any case get thrown out.” In fact, “She says he’s the only one [father] it could be.” Wow.

Jasmine reportedly filed legal docs to seek child support from Kirk in Jan. 2017. In the alleged docs she reportedly claimed that he supported her financially and then cut her off at one point when the relationship went sour. Either way, “Jasmine’s got no doubts about Kirk being the baby daddy,” our source said.

Let us remind you: There’s been no legal docs seen by HollywoodLife.com, and Jasmine’s alleged filing is all speculation at this time. The only thing that’s been accurately portrayed in this whole L&HH drama is her public claims that Kirk is the father of her child, which she stated out loud on the show’s premiere on March 6. After the show’s premiere, Jasmine took to Instagram to defend her claims where she stated that she was “telling the truth” about who the father of her child is. Her account is now private.

The fact that Kirk had an alleged baby mama came about as a rumor in Jan. 2017. As the rumors evolved, we eventually learned that Jasmine Washington was the name associated with the speculated scandal. Then, when season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premiered on March 6, Jasmine appeared on the show and made it public that Kirk was the alleged father of her child. Well, you can bet sh-t hit the fan with that one.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY went to the source on this one to get the low down on what could happen next if Jasmine really gets Kirk to appear in court. In order to get the child support that she reportedly wants, Jasmine must petition for it and have Kirk take a paternity test, Family Attorney, Lauren Feingold told us. You can check out more on that process, right here.

