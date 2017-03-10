Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Keeps Her Vagina Happy: 8 Products You Need Right Now

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is truly all about the all-over wellness these days. Not only is KK looking in tip top condition on the outside, but she’s also keeping her insides tip top too. The youngest Kardashian sister has spilled all on how she keeps her vagina happy — read on for deets!

Khloe Kardashian is very particular when it comes to looking after her lady parts. The 32-year-old, who is definitely not backward when it comes to her love of TMI oversharing, took to her hugely successful and popular app on March 9, to share details with her millions of followers on how she keeps her vagina happy, and in tip top shape. HollywoodLife.com has the 8 products Khloe thinks that you need to buy right now.

KK’s top 8 product pics for maintaining tip top feminine hygiene are: The Elvie Exercise Tracker, Glass Ben Wa Balls, Good Wipes: Cleansing Flushable Wipes for Down There, Medicine Mama’s VMagic Cream, Shaveworks’ The Cool Fix Lotion, Renew Life Ultimate Flora Women’s Probiotic, Summer’s Eve Cleansing Wash for Sensitive Skin and the Vajacial.

Khloe, who is currently getting hot and heavy with hunky baller Tristan Thompson, 25, shares that she likes to use the $20 Ben Wa balls to strengthen and tighten her vagina, writing that they are, “like Pilates for your cha-cha!” She says that she uses the $199 Elvie exercise tracker to keep track of her subsequent Kegal progress. KK writes that the $12 Shaveworks lotion helps “exfoliate, calm the skin and prevent ingrown hairs” between shaving or waxing sessions, while the $14 Summer’s Eve wash helps keeps everything down below in sparkling clean order. While, the $16 Renew probiotics are taken daily, and help “fight harmful bacteria and yeast that can cause infections.”

Meanwhile, the $75 Vajacial moistures your lady parts, in addition to toning, working in a similar manner to Gwyneth Paltrow’s much publicized, and beloved, vaginal steams. Khloe uses the “super convenient” $9 flushable Good Wipes to keep clean while she’s out and about during the night and day, and the organic $20 Magic cream to add moisture down below — raving that the product is, “Like Aquaphor for your vagina!” And, who doesn’t want that?!!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Khloe Kardashian’s happy vagina products? Let us know in the comments below!

