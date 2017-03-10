Karrueche Tran & Chris Brown: She’s Desperate To ‘Move On’ From Drama

REX/Shutterstock

It’s time to put the past in the past. As their court date gets closer, Karrueche Tran’s lawyer reveals that she’s over Chris Brown and the drama that comes with him.

Karrueche Tran, 28, is done with her ex, Chris Brown, 27, says her lawyers, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger. While Karrueche is looking to extend the temporary restraining order she filed against Chris, her legal team explains that she’s really looking forward to moving on from this entire mess.

“Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible” the attorneys told E! News, adding that they had no additional comments regarding the case.

Chris and Karrueche were originally scheduled to face off in court on March 9, but the date was pushed to the end of the month. Now, Chris and Karrueche will come face-to-face on March 29 in a Los Angeles, California courtroom once the “Party” singer is officially served with paperwork. Karrueche originally filed a restraining order against Chris on February 17, claiming that he had not only threatened her life, but had previously been physically abusive during their on/off relationship.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Karrueche is hoping that a permanent restraining order will keep Chris away from her for good. She reportedly wants to make sure that if he doesn’t stay away from her that he’s thrown in jail for 3 years. It is also being reported that Karrueche wants the restraining order to also protect her mom, Cindy Adamson, and her little brother, Raymond Adamson. We sure hope everything works out for the best!



