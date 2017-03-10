Are you more of a North West or a Penelope Disick? Whether you identify more with Reign Disick, or can totally see a little bit of yourself in Dream Kardashian, take our quiz to find out which Kardashian kid is your true spirit animal! Because after all, these are the most important questions in life.

The Kardashian clan is arguably the most famous family in entertainment today, which makes their kids: Mason Disick, 7; Penelope Disick, 4; North West, 3; Reign Disick, 2; Saint West, 1; and Dream Kardashian, 4 months, JUST as talked about and recognized. And while they’re still super young, there’s no doubt each child has their very own distinct personality.

Take North for example. As the oldest child and only girl to Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, the little cutie is definitely the princess of the family. She’s always styling — in fact, her closet is even better than ours — and she has a sassy attitude to boot. She’s often seen giving major ‘tude to photographers for instance, and she had a hard time adjusting to sharing her parents when baby Saint came along, according to Kim.

But while North’s got a bit of an edge to her, her BFF and cousin, Penelope, rounds her out perfectly. P is super sweet and totally chill, and the two cuties are two peas in a pod as they do virtually everything together. Basically, they’re serious #SquadGoals. But it looks like the the two are welcoming baby Dream into their cousin club too, which is SO precious!

Dream is the first Kardashian kid to actually have the Kardashian name, which basically makes her cool AF. From what we know about her so far, the infant is super giggly and happy — and she’s most definitely a daddy’s girl. Saint is a fan favorite for sure, as is Reign. The two are unbelievably adorable, with Reign’s signature hairstyle being a tiny man bun and Saint having the sweetest — and happiest — little face you’ve ever seen!

And last but not least, Mason is the OG when it comes to Kardashian kids, and he owns his title like no other. He basically does his own thing, which makes him the artsy, distant type — he does, after all, take art lessons. Mason leads the pack and seems to have a heart of gold as he’s often seen helping out his younger siblings and cousins.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you happy with who you got?