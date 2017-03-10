Kailyn Lowry Still ‘In Love’ With Ex Javi Amidst New Pregnancy? — Cryptic Tweet

Courtesy of Instagram

Just when we really thought Kailyn Lowry was over Javi Marroquin for good (she’s pregnant by another man, after all!!), she went and posted this totally cryptic tweet that has us second guessing!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, is going through a lot right now — she’s not even officially divorced from Javi Marroquin, but she’s already pregnant with her third child by a third baby daddy. Things have not gone well for Kailyn and Javi since their split, and she’s continuously claimed to be over him. So what does this tweet mean, then!? “The hardest thing you can ever do is let go of someone you’re still in love with,” she wrote on social media March 10.

The hardest thing you can ever do is let go of someone you're still in love with — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 10, 2017

Of course, we can’t confirm that this message is about Javi. After all, just days before, on March 6, Kail revealed on the Teen Mom 2 after show that she’s totally over her ex. “I feel bad that he hasn’t moved on as quickly as I did,” she admitted. Yeah, that new pregnancy is a pretty good indication that she doesn’t really have Javi on her mind these days, but this tweet definitely has us thinking!

Meanwhile, Javi has made a point not to comment directly on Kail’s pregnancy, but he’s made his feelings about where their relationship stands pretty clear “I don’t need your “friendship” don’t play mother Theresa now,” he tweeted during the after show. “Friendship and co parenting are 2 different things.” The pair will always be in each other’s lives because they share a son, Lincoln, but it doesn’t seem like they want much more to do with each other than that!

As for her third baby, the reality star is still keeping the father’s identity a secret, although her publicist confirmed he is “a friend Kail was briefly dating.” For now, it remains a mystery!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kailyn’s tweet was referring to Javi?

