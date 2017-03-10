Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: She Rocks Diamond Ring On Wedding Finger On Miami Trip

REX/Shutterstock

Has Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle for a fourth time? The singer has tongues wagging after flaunting a huge sparkler on her wedding finger during a romantic Miami Trip with new beau, Alex Rodriguez. So, what’s the happs?! Read on for details!

When it comes to love, Jennifer Lopez isn’t one to take things slowly. So, it’s no surprise the 47-year-old has sent the rumor mill into overdrive yet again after being spotted flaunting a huge new diamond ring on her wedding finger. J-Lo’s gorgeous — and huge — new bling was front and center as she jetted out of Los Angeles on March 10, to head down to Miami, with daughter Emme. Click here to see the pics.

As Hollywoodlife.com previously reported, J-Lo is currently getting hot and heavy with retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez, 41. The two have known each other for years, on a strictly friends basis, but things turned to love in recent weeks after they started dating. Things kicked off between the couple “after running into each other at an event in LA,” a source told Page Six. “Alex and Jennifer ran into each other in LA around four or five weeks ago, rekindled their friendship, then things escalated over the last few weeks,” the source said.

It would seem extremely quick for the two to already be thinking marriage, but you can never rule out a fast engagement when it comes to Jennifer! The singer has been married three times previously — to waiter, Ojani Noa, back-up dancer, Criss Judd, and fellow singer, Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children, Emme and Max. And she’s been engaged a whopping five times — to each of her husbands, in addition to P-Diddy, and Ben Affleck.

And, one thing’s for sure, true to form, J-Lo and A-Rod’s romance is progressing at a breakneck speed! In fact, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the two are in constant contact and that the athlete has always “had a thing” for the glamorous singer. “A-Rod always had a thing for J-Lo, but she was always with someone, and he was always with someone,” the source said, adding that they can’t see each other too often “because of their schedules, but they text and talk every day. It’s getting serious fast.”

“Jen absolutely loves that Alex is a father and she absolutely loves that with him being retired he has a lot of time to devote to a relationship,” another source told HollywoodLife.com. Aside from being a parent to his daughters, Natasha and Ella, A-Rod is still a working man — something else his lady likes about him. “But she also loves that he still has jobs with the Yankees and TV to still be active while she does her own thing.”

