CNN’s Jake Tapper Slams Donald Trump: Angela Merkel Is The Leader Of The Free World

Courtesy of CNN

Oh snap! Jake Tapper has never been one to shy away from criticizing President Donald Trump, and now the CNN anchor has thrown down the ultimate diss. We’ve got the details on how he says the tycoon isn’t the real leader of the free world.

The President of the United States has always been considered to be leader of the free world, but not anymore according to CNN anchor Jake Tapper. The 47-year-old thinks that Donald Trump‘s childish behavior has disqualified him from that position of distinction and made that known during a panel at the annual SXSW festival Mar. 10. “It’s a difficult environment when the commander-in-chief of the country — I’d say, ‘Leader of the Free World,’ but I think that’s Angela Merkel now — hears anything he doesn’t like and calls it, ‘fake news,'” he said at moderated discussion with MTV’s Ana Marie Cox. Ouch! The German Chancellor is a powerful woman, but calling her the top leader of every world democracy is quite a slam at Donald.

He didn’t stop there, as the newsman continued to hammer on Trump big time by pointing out how the media has caught his administration in numerous lies. “I call ‘fake news’ three recent things: When Trump said nobody in his campaign spoke to Russia, and they did; when Michael Flynn said he didn’t have contact with the Russians, and he did; and now our Attorney General said he didn’t speak to the Russians…The White House wants to delegitimize any checks and balances.”

Jake went on to bash how immature Donald’s behavior is, relaying a story about his son that whenever his dad his bugging him, he starts waving his arms around and screaming “fake news” just to make him mad. While he joked about it, he noted that “Except, my 7-year-old knows it’s a ridiculous, childish thing.” Hah! We know he’s so tired of Donald bashing his network, so it’s understandable Jake felt the need to really unload.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Jake that Donald isn’t the real leader of the free world anymore?

