Future Completely Enamored With Nicki Minaj After Dropping New Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj did more than just diss Remy Ma and Meek Mill with her new tracks, as she also perked up Future’s interest in being her man! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s now completely enamored with the singer.

Aww! Nicki Minaj may have snagged a new love interest following her epic diss tracks about her ex Meek Mill, 29, and arch-enemy Remy Ma. Her collaborator Future, 33, is looking at her in a whole new light after seeing how strong and powerful she is! “Future‘s so proud of his girl Nicki for coming from behind the door and blasting everyone like Remy and Meek, just like Al Pacino did in Scarface. Damn he loves Nicki for coming hard and dropping that fire that she’s known for. He can’t get enough of her!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Future‘s been with a lot of women, but none of them have that swag, that heart, that fearless attitude and that sex appeal that Nicki possesses. They’re just friends but damn, he wants to cross that line badly. He’s been thinking hard about Nicki and believes that she could potentially be the one the could fulfill all his needs and vice-versa. He’s definitely about to step to her on a serious tip,” our insider adds.

Nicki got lit Mar. 10 when out of the blue she dropped three new tracks, one of which put Meek on blast with the song “Regret Your Tears,” that featured lines like “You don’t even know what you just lost.” Of course the tune that got the most attention was “No Frauds” featuring Drake, 30, and Lil Wayne, 34, because it was her epic clap back at Remy after the 36-year-old dropped two scathing diss tracks about Nicki. We knew our girl would come back hard, and sure enough, not only is she putting two of her biggest haters on blast, she’s making a mint as both songs ended up at the top of iTunes! She also might get a new man out of it with Future’s new appreciation of her.

